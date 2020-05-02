HYDERABAD: Many parts of Hyderabad and Telangana experienced pre-monsoon showers since Friday evening, bringing much needed respite to the people who have been reeling under an intense heat wave in the last two weeks.



Moderate rain was recorded in many parts of the state on May 1st. According to a fresh forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstroms are likely to occur over isolated places of Telangana till May 5.



As per IMD reports, Hyderabad is also expected to receive moderate rains over the next few days.



Apart from Hyderabad, other districts like Medchal, Yadadri, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet and Rangareddy will see light to moderate rains, the Met bulletin said.



The forecast said: “Thunderstorm with moderate rainfall and wind speed reaching 32 kmph or more is expected in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area.” It also stated that the city will experience rains mostly during the evenings or night.



While the news is good for some regions of the state, the forecast also predicted that in some districts, the maximum temperatures can touch 41-43 degrees Celsius, thus heightening the heat wave conditions there.

Also Read: COVID-19: List Of Red, Orange And Green Zones In Andhra Pradesh