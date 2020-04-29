HYDERABAD: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, has instructed all the Station House Officers (SHOs) and Assistant Commissioner of Polices (ACPs) not to use lathis for punishing people who violate lockdown norms, instead act in a legal way and file cases against them, he said.

The Commissioner had taken this decision, as a damage control measure after two incidents of police officers beating civilians went viral on Tuesday. These acts were perceived as damaging the people-friendly image of Hyderabad police.

He even added that all the SHOS and ACPs must brief the police officers working under them on their duties. They should be told to avoid such incidents that which will bring a negative image to all the hard working police officers who were tirelessly working round the clock during this crisis time in the city.

Anjani Kumar also ordered all the DCPs to inspect at least two police stations a day and brief them on duties.

Mirchowk Constable Ch Sudhaker, who was seen hitting a civilian was suspended. Along with him HG Hanumantu of PS Golconda has also been suspended for unprofessional conduct.