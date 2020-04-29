HYDERABAD: A youth (19 years) who is working as the security guard in Heritage Foods Private Limited in Uppal Industrial Area of Hyderabad was tested positive for coronavirus.

Reports say that, he got infected from his father (53 years) who is running a provision store in Sriramanapuram of Ramanthapur. The father of the security guard has been tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24th. He was shifted to the isolation ward in Gandhi Medical hospital. The security guard and his mother were also tested positive and they were shifted to an isolation ward in Gandhi hospital on April 24th.

Locals alleged that the company maintained secrecy over the issue and demanded the immediate closure of the company so as to contain the spread of coronavirus. They expressed severe anguish as 33 people who have contacted the security guard were kept under quarantine by the Heritage plant in a very small house in Laxmi Narayanapuram Colony.

It is learned that the people who are in quarantine are roaming according to their will and wish in Laxmi Narayana Colony. People residing in the colony criticised the company and demanded that the production of milk products should be stopped immediately. The locals further demanded that the company has to conduct tests for the workers in the Heritage plant and should reveal the full details.

Also Read: COVID-19: Don’t Get Complacent, Harish Rao Warns Public