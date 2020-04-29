HYDERABAD: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana state unit president at the party’s office here on Wednesday.



BJP's national president JP Nadda had, some time back, announced Bandy Sanjay’s appointment as state unit chief, replacing Dr Laxman. But due to the imposition of lockdown in the state, he couldn't officially take charge till now. Outgoing state unit president Laxman, other BJP key leaders like Dharmapuri Arvind and Motkupalli Narasimhulu were among those present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media later, Sanjay Kumar said that he would work hard for the strengthening of the party from ground level. He added that people of Telangana have cooperated with the Central government by adhering to all the lockdown norms. Sanjay Kumar said that all the state governments have followed the instructions from the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19. He asserted that the BJP would extend all the support to the Telangana government in the containment of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also asserted that the BJP activists would always be in the forefront when it comes to serving people in every aspect during this crisis time.

On the state government’s claim of a decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state, Sanjay Kumar alleged that it was because the K Chandrashekar Rao's government had reduced the quantum of COVID-19 testing in the state and that in turn resulted in the lesser number of cases. He said that even ICMR has never advised any state to reduce the testing process. He questioned the state government decision not to conduct tests on dead bodies of infected persons.

He alleged that the state government is hiding the number of cases and said that the state government is only acting, keeping records in mind.

