HYDERABAD: Are you a Mango lover ? If you are craving for this ‘king of seasonal fruits’ and missing it so much due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, here is some heartening news for you. The Telangana Horticulture Department will send you mangoes right upto your doorsteps. The department has announced that it would door-deliver the super grade Banaganapalli naturally ripened mangoes within Hyderabad and Secunderabad starting from May 1.

So all the mango lovers who were clueless on how to get hold of their favourite fruit can now avail off this offer. A phone call is all that required from your end to place your order and wait to gorge on mangoes. The horticulture department will door-deliver upto 5 kgs of mangoes at an affordable price of Rs 350 which includes the delivery charges.

Any consumers willing to purchase the mangoes can order them by calling 7997724925 or 7997724944 from 9 am till 5 pm throughout the week. The consumers will have to pay the money online using Google Pay or Phone Pay to 7997724925. The mangoes will then be delivered at the consumer’s doorstep within four to five days. The buyers will have to provide their address through a message during the process of placing their orders.

