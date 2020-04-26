HYDERABAD: The news of two asymptomatic persons testing positive for novel coronavirus here in Kulsumpura has alerted the health authorities in Telangana who are trying to trace dozens of possible virus suspects across the state.

Entire Kulsumpura area has been declared as a containment zone.

According to media reports, a 60-year-old woman and her son had tested positive for virus on April 22. Reportedly, they have a travel history from Delhi a month. So, far 7 others in the family have contracted the virus from them, while the test results of three are awaited.

The mother and son, after visit to Agra, had returned to Hyderabad in Telangana Express from Delhi on March 18. Many of the Tablighi Jamaat members were also present in the same train, reports said.

As per reports, both mother and son are currently undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital.

Speaking to a daily about the heavy contact-tracing, a senior health official said that, they ares trying to trace as many people as possible which could be around 20 or 30.

Meanwhile, 7 new cases have been reported in Telangana as of Saturday taking the state tally to 990.

