HYDERBAD: Telangana Task Force officers on Saturday, seized the Secret Affairs pub located in Jubliee Hills area of Hyderabad, for violating the lockdown rules and selling alcohol in the pub during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Taskforce officers have seized the liquor bottles worth Rs.15 lakh, and took the owner of the pub into custody. The owner of the pub was later handed over to the Jubliee hills police. Police registered a case against the owner under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and are probing into it.

Even after Chief Minister of Telangana warned of stern action to be taken against those found violating the lockdown rules, some of the wine shop owners and Pubs have been illegally selling liquor at unusually high prices during this lockdown period. Added to that some state governments have also made an appeal to Prime minister Narendra Modi to allow the states to open wine shops. However, PM Modi did not consider their request.

Some alcohol addicts were experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms, due to lack of liquor. The family members of the alcohol addicts who are worried about their strange behavior is taking them to the government mental hospital, to get them treated.

