HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Enforcement Officers on Saturday, seized the Vijetha and Walmart Supermarkets in Chandanagar, as they failed to ensure social distancing between their customers, and thereby violating the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

GHMC Enforcement officials conducted sudden inspections on these two supermarkets and found that they have been, violating the precautionary norms and have been sending in large number of people inside the supermarkets. All the supermarkets were earlier instructed by state officials that they have to allow only limited persons into the stores with tokens and provide sanitisers to clean hands before entering the supermarket. They were further instructed not to allow the customer if they fail to wear a mask.

In contrast to this, both these supermarkets were allowing a huge number of customers into the mart at a stretch, which resulted in a gathering of people inside the mart. This, in turn, increases the risk of virus transmission, if anyone one among them is found to be infected with coronavirus. This was the reason why GHMC Enforcement officials seized that Vijetha and Walmart supermarkets.

On the other hand, the Supermarket owners are expressing their anger over the officials for the seizure of their supermarkets. They said that inappropriate to take such measures against the ones providing essential commodities to people during the lockdown and urged the government to take immediate action.

