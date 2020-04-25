HYDERABAD: As people remain indoors and refrain from public gathering in the midst of COVID-19 lockdown, the ever-shining streets of Charminar and Mecca Masjid of Old City here wear a deserted look this Ramzan.

The holy month of Ramzan began on Friday night as the crescent moon appeared on the horizon at around 7 pm. Ramzan is the sacred month of penance, perseverance and benevolence in Islam when Muslims across the world observe fast from sunrise to sunset. During the fasting time, they offer prayers to God to seek blessings of Allah. Ramzan is also considered to be a time for spiritual reflection, devotion and worship.

The Coronavirus-induced lockdown has dampened the mood that is familiarly witnessed on the first day of the fasting month. As gatherings and groupings are forbidden as part of preventive measures against the killer pandemic, the religious prayers have been completely confined to the comfort of homes. This extraordinary change in the mood in the face of the unusual upheaval caused by COVID-19 is taking time for many to digest.

Recalling the good old days of Ramzan, one of the general store owners in Charminar told the media, "The streets were never this empty and shops closed. I have never seen it like this before on the first day of Ramzan. Every year on Ramadan-eve, shops remain open the whole night long and the streets are crowded throughout the night."

He further said, "This is the first time that the streets of Charminar and Mecca Masjid look so desolate. No people around except for the presence of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employees and police personnel. However, I do agree that the lockdown is necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus. I pray that this crisis ends soon."

Meanwhile, police patrolling has been beefed up across the city to ensure that there are no gatherings during Ramzan amid the lockdown.

Mecca Masjid Superintendent, Mohammed Abdul Qadir Siddiqui said that all the Iftar feasts should be held at home. “Even if the lockdown is lifted after May 7th, no gathering and Namaz will be allowed at Mecca Masjid. All the precautionary measures will be followed including social distancing,” he said.

