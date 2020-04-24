Hyderabad: The Telangana government has been providing free meals to around 2 lakh people per day. They are able to achieve this thanks to the 300 Annapurna centres spread out at different parts of the state. Now, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner (GHMC) has planned to set up a few more Annapurna centres to provide meals to the poor and needy. This is being done keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, said Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. He assured that all the possible help to migrant workers, daily wage workers and asked them to call the toll free number 040-21111111, if they have any grievances.

He also added that the timings of operation of these Annapurna centers have been extended, the revised time is from the morning at 10.30am instead of 12 PM, and in the evening the centres will serve food to people starting from 5 PM.

The Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other officials inspected the quality of food and other arrangements at the Annapurna centre In Tolichowki.

Speaking to the media, Somesh Kumar said that the Chief Minister of Telanagna K Chandrashekhar Rao, had instructed all the state officials to ensure that no one is left hungry in the state during the lockdown.

Mobile vehicles have been arranged in each circle of the city, and food will be served to all the needy. This process will be constantly monitored by state officials.

The Chief Secretary further said that GHMC will open additional centres, in any part of the city, if they receive any requests on the helpline.

