HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar visited COVID-19 zones under the Commissionerate and reviewed the arrangements and lockdown measures here, on Thursday. He personally conducted the inspection of the checkpoints under his jurisdiction. He ordered the police staff to be vigilant and implement the lockdown more strictly as the second phase of the lockdown would continue for another two weeks. Sajjanar personally verified the vehicles plying there and ordered for the seizure of vehicles of people who were caught violating lockdown regulations.

Speaking to the Sakshi , Sajjanar said that about 15 thousand vehicles were seized under the Cyberabad Commissionerate. Thorough verification under the checks points in the suburbs have been called for, he added. ''We have taken all precautions in the IT sector and requested that no one should come out on the roads'', he appealed.

He also warned that stringent measures would be taken if anyone misuses vehicle passes. The CP also thanked all those who assisted the police during the implementation of the lockdown in the area. ''People should cooperate during the second phase of the lockdown and everyone should stay in the safety of their homes,'' he advised.

On Wednesday Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao said containment zones were created in the state and people are strictly not allowed to go out nor any one allowed from entering the centres, "he said.

“Due to this, we can successfully contain the spread of the coronavirus. On the other hand, lockdown is being implemented successfully in the state. People are also cooperating. If people continue to extend their support like this and follow the conditions, regulations imposed by lockdown and at the containment centres, we will certainly get a good results,” the CM added.

