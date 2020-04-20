The Home Minister asked people to follow the guidelines issued by state government to contain the spread of COVID-19, it said. The state government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been taking all necessary measures to check the spread of the virus, he said.

In a recent tweet, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, said the Jamia Nizamia, Hyderabad Muftis and Ulemas of all schools of thought have made an appeal to Muslims to offer 'taraweeh' (prayers) at home during Ramzan which are to be strictly followed across India.