HYDERABAD: The Sports Village here at Gachibowli has been converted in a COVID-19 hospital with almost 1,500 beds.

The sport village was constructed on the occasion of World Military Day in 2007. It was left unused since many years. So, the Telangana government decided to give it a new avatar as Hospital for coronavirus patients.

As per reports, the sports village facility with nearly 468 rooms, a basement and a cellar is set to be inaugurated and thrown-open for coronavirus patients.

Within a month, the authorities have managed to repurpose and refurbish the entire facility and have added 1,500 beds in six floors exclusively for Covid-19 patients. Required modern medical equipments are also fixed in the rooms.

Speaking to the media, the state health officials said that, all possible measures have been taken to ensure the refurbishment of works of top and best quality.

The facilities include, a huge water tank with a capacity to hold of 10 lakh litres of drinking water, sufficient to support at least 3,000 persons and reputed food catering agency that can provide hygienic and quality food for the patients.

Separate facilities for healthcare workers and other staff were also created.

While addressing to the media on Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, also mentioned about the conversion of unused sports village into useful covid-19 hospital as a part of preparedness if the state reports more cases in the future.

