HYDERABAD: As the novel coronavirus cases are surging in Telangana, it’s difficult for those on the frontlines to keep up with the growing cases with enough supplies in hand.

After a policeman on duty tested positive for COVID-19, ringing high alarm bells in the police department, it has become a need of the hour to take care of those on duty apart from the medical personnel.

Many stars from the film industry are coming forward to take of frontline heroes who are combating against the deadly coronavirus. Likewise on Friday, Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu donated N-95 masks and hand sanitizers to the Cyberabad Police.

The actor handed over the masks and sanitizers to Cyberabad Commissioner V C Sajjanar at the latter’s office in Gachibowli.The Commissioner assured that the masks and sanitizers would be distributed to the frontline officers who have been risking their lives to keep people safe and to the needy people.

Sajjanar also appreciated Jagapati's gesture and requested him to do his bit to spread awareness on the current scenario.

Cyberabad Police took to their twitter handles and shared the news. Take a look here: