MANCHERIAL: A woman who tested negative for COVID-19 in Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital, Died on Tuesday. Post mortem reports say that she was a coronavirus positive death.

According to the reports, the woman who suffered with symptoms of COVID-19 was initially admitted to a general hospital at Mancherial. Later, on the recommendation of doctors, she was shifted to Gandhi hospital, where she underwent tests for COVID-19. The test results showed negative for COVID-19. She died while on her way back to the private hospital. The doctors conducted tests on her body after her death and got the results for it today, April 17th. The woman tested Positive for Coronavirus.

So far, there were no Coronavirus cases, reported in Mancherial. The government declared it to be a green zone. But this death changes that. After this death was reported, state officials shifted the family members of the deceased woman to a quarantine centre. The doctors and medical staff who treated the deceased were also moved to quarantine centres.

