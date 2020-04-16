HYDERABAD: Continuing with his visits to the virus-hit zones, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday went around three containment zones namely Khairatabad, Mallepally and Asif Nagar in the state capital. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Corporator Vijaya Reddy accompanied KTR during his inspection.
KTR has interacted with people and personally took stock of the precautionary measures put in place in these containment zones. The minister enquired with the people about the availability of vegetables and essential commodities. Commissioner Lokesh Kumar briefed KTR about the supply of essentials to people staying in all the 123 containment zones within the GHMC limits.
KTR appealed to people to remain confined to their homes till May 3rd and follow measures like social distancing to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.
KTR asked people not to panic as the state government is taking all possible steps to ensure the availability of the essential commodities to people living in the containment zones. He appealed to people to strictly adhere to social distancing and thus strengthen the government’s efforts to arrest the spread of the killer virus.
