HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad man lost Rs. 92,000 in a failed attempt to buy liquor online. He was looted while he was getting his online payment processed.

According to reports, the victim saw an ad on a Facebook page of a popular liquor outlet at Gowliguda. This advertised online sales of liquor. He called the provided number and spoke to the person, who promised to deliver the liquor after a payment was made.

The victim made the online payment by scanning a QR code that was sent to him by the fraudster. According to the police reports, the victim had a payment of Rs. 1,600. He was later asked to scan another code for the second time stating that only costly liquor bottles were available due to lockdown. The victim scanned the QR code for the second time, after which he noticed a deduction of Rs. 92,000 from his account.

The victim immediately approached the Cyber Crime police and filed a complaint. Police registered a case and started an enquiry into it.

Also Read: Woman Undressed, Bludgeoned And Killed In Ranga Reddy