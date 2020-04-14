HYDERABAD: After Telangana state has witnessed a single-day highest surge with 61 Coronavirus positive cases and one death on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao held a review meeting with officials and asked them to pay more attention to the situation in the city of Hyderabad. He directed them to tighten the lockdown preventive measures further in the 126 containment zones within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The directives were issued after a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases within the GHMC limits over the last few days.

Speaking to the media, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that as per the instructions of CM KCR, the city of Hyderabad has been divided into 17 zones for effectively controlling the spread of the virus. Each of these 17 zones will have a special medical officer, municipal officer, a police officer and a revenue officer.

Talasani, along with Hyderabad city Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, also held a separate review meeting on Tuesday where he discussed the aspect of effective implementation of lockdown in these 17 zones. The heightened activism within the official machinery has become necessary in view of the possibility of the virus spreading further into deeper pockets through community transmission.

The minister also instructed the officials to take necessary care in providing the essentials to the people living in these 17 zones. Srinivas Yadav said that there is a large number of migrant workers within the GHMC limits. He added that rice and cash were provided to 36,000 migrant workers throughout the city. As part of other necessary preventive measures, sodium hypochlorite solution is being sprayed in all containment zones, the minister said.

While informing the media that the state government is continuously monitoring the electricity supply and issues related to it, he said that the lockdown time is being utilised by the GHMC in road repair works and speeding up the construction of flyovers.

