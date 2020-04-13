HYDERABAD: A coronavirus patient who was discharged from a state-run hospital here after testing negative, was again called back after his second test results turned out to be 'weak' positive.



In an official statement, a state medical official said, "The patient, who tested positive on March 23, was discharged after the test result came out negative. However, it came weak positive in a second test. So we called back, admitted him in the hospital and sent (the samples) for testing again."



According to reports, the man was discharged on Thursday and was again admitted to the hospital on Friday. The patient did not go around much and those who came in contact with him have been put in quarantine.



Official also stated that an enquiry was held and a report on the matter had been sent to the authorities concerned.

