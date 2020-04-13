HYDERABAD: Telangana is witnessing an unabated spike in COVID-19 positive cases, the state government has identified 126 Containment zones across the city of Hyderabad and placed them under strict lockdown restrictions and quarantine conditions. Authorities have been taking all necessary steps to ensure that unnecessary movement of people is avoided in these zones. As one of primary relief measures as part of this, the government has started distribution of essential commodities to people living in these zones, right at their doorstep.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is distributing milk packets and ration items. The civic body will also provide vegetables to the people of this area three times a week. They have also opened a helpline number 040-21111111. In case of any assistance or help needed, people from these containment areas can contact GHMC on this helpline number.

