HYDERABAD: Veteran Doordarshan news reader and writer Pingali Parvathi Prasad (70), passed in Hyderabad. Ailing for some time, she breathed her last on Sunday morning. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his condolences over the death of Parvathi Prasad and said that her services to Aakashavaani and Doordarshan were invaluable.

A Telugu news reader at Akashavani, Parvathi Prasad was one of the first news readers in Doordarshan when the channel launched it news bulletin in the 1980's. She became a popular face with the people of the Telugu states with her impeccable diction and fluent reading of news.

Born on August 9th 1947, Parvathi Prasad worked for nearly 35 years as a senior news reader in the news division after starting her career as a producer in All India Radio (Aakashavani). An expert in translation, Parvati Prasad wrote for the Yojana, and had written numerous plays and articles for other periodicals. She had also rendered her services for the UNICEF, Save the Children UK, Andhra Mahila Sabha and the Panchayathi Raj department for their promotional material and campaigns. She also worked as the principal of Rahamat Nagar Government School for sometime.

Parvathi Prasad is survived by her husband and three sons. Regional News Division Head Dr Rahul Goulikar, Correspondent MS Laxmi, news editor Suresh Dharmapuri, news readers Turaga Usha Ramani, Gadde Durga Rao, Dr. J Chennayya and other officials from the AIR and Doordarshan and the literary circles expressed their condolences over the demise of Parvathi Prasad.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Seeks Lifting Of Lockdown Curbs In 595 Safe Mandals