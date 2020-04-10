HYDERABAD: Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday appreciated Rachakonda police's swift action for arresting the accused who denied entry to two north-eastern students at a supermarket here because of their 'facial appearances'.
The two students from Manipur, Angam Weapon (24) and Thangkai Haokip (22) were not allowed to enter Star Super Market near Panama Godowns in Vanasthalipuram where they went to buy groceries on Wednesday (April 8) over suspicion that they were foreign nationals. The two students are pursuing BTech at St Mary’s Group of Institutions in Deshmukhi and reside in Vanasthalipuram.
The incident was filmed by one of them and it went viral when one of their friends shared it on social media, prompting Rijiju and Principal Secretary (MA & UD) Arvind Kumar to respond to the discrimination issue.
Earlier Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday also condemned the incident calling it 'ridiculous and unacceptable.'
Meanwhile, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Friday personally interacted with the students and as a gesture handed over rice and pulses to them. The CP also assured them that action has been taken and the store manager Venkat Ramana, and two security personnel Shankariah and Dileep Kumar working at the store have been arrested.
The Commissioner also warned of strict action against those engaged in discrimination on any ground in public places.
A case was filed by them with the Vanasthalipuram police station on Thursday and the accused were booked under Sections 344 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, according to a news portal.
The incident holds importance as there has been a spike in racist attacks against northeastern nationals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, a journalist working in the city from Arunachal Pradesh was called 'corona'. She narrated her ordeal on Twitter to which IT Minister KTR reacted calling the incident 'repugnant'.
