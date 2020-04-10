The two students from Manipur, Angam Weapon (24) and Thangkai Haokip (22) were not allowed to enter Star Super Market near Panama Godowns in Vanasthalipuram where they went to buy groceries on Wednesday (April 8) over suspicion that they were foreign nationals. The two students are pursuing BTech at St Mary’s Group of Institutions in Deshmukhi and reside in Vanasthalipuram.

The incident was filmed by one of them and it went viral when one of their friends shared it on social media, prompting Rijiju and Principal Secretary (MA & UD) Arvind Kumar to respond to the discrimination issue.

Earlier Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao on Thursday also condemned the incident calling it 'ridiculous and unacceptable.'