HYDERABAD: Popular Telugu TV anchor and serial actress Shanti alias Viswashanthi died under suspicious circumstances at her residence in Engineer's Colony of Yellareddyguda In Hyderabad, on Thursday, April 9. The area falls under the jurisdiction of SR Nagar Police Station limits.

The Police reached the spot after being informed of the death and registered a case of suspicious death and started investigations. Police searched her house for evidence and have seized her phone. The Police are even checking CCTV footage for any clues leading to her death. Shanti's body has been shifted to a hospital for autopsy and an inquiry will be held based on the report, thascertaine police said.

Meanwhile, police started making inquiries about her death and have been questioning the neighbours to find a lead.

Shanti hailed from Visakhapatnam and was a popular TV actress. She acted in several Television serials, besides anchoring a few programs. As soon as news of her death got out, many TV actors poured out with their condolences to Shanti’s family.

Police are also probing the case in multiple dimensions and they are also trying to ascertain if it is a case of suicide or murder.

