HYDERABAD: The 21-day nationwide lockdown had been imposed by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Recently, a Group of Ministers had recommended for the extension of closure of all schools and colleges till May 15, in view of the lockdown. This has left students all over the country in a state of confusion about their academic schedule and examinations.

However, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) here has made a key decision in view of the current situation.

As per reports, the university took the decision of promoting all students to the next semester. This key decision was taken in order to avoid the adverse impact of the pandemic on the students' future. Reportedly, the university will be lifting the detention policy and will promote the students, regardless of their credits in this academic year.

Reports also state that the university will be conducting the semester exams in June after the Government lifts the lockdown.

This decision by JNTUH will benefit nearly 2 lakh engineering students.

Osmania University is also expected to follow in the same footsteps.

Meanwhile, colleges have been ordered to conduct online classes for students. It has issued directives to 250 colleges across the state in this regard.

In an official meeting, PM Modi told lawmakers that the final decision of extending the lockdown will be taken after a meeting with all chief ministers on April 11th.

