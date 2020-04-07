HYDERABAD: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao along with Health Minister Etela Rajender and other senior health officials visited the Gachibowli Sports Village to inspect the construction of the 1,500 bed quarantine facility that is being made for COVID-19 patients, on Tuesday, April 7.

According to reports, the ministers interacted with medical staff who have been involved in the planning of the facility, and also enquired about the progress of work, availability of fire safety and other measures. The state government is also planning to provide nutritious and healthy food to all the coronavirus positive cases and suspects at the new facility.

Many senior health officials of the state along with Osmania General Hospital, Superintendent Dr Nagender were present at this meeting.

Also Read: After KCR, 6 Other States Request Extension Of Lockdown