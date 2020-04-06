HYDERABAD: Desperate times and desperate tactics. This is the catchphrase that aptly summerises some of the weird things happening in the ongoing pandemic season of Coronavirus. A man with suspected symptoms of COVID-19, escaped from the isolation ward in Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital on the night of Sunday, April 5.

The hospital staff realised it on Monday morning and alerted the police. Search operations were carried out in the surrounding areas of the hospital and also in the hometown of the COVID-19 suspect.

According to the reports, the man is a native of Gadwal and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital last week, after he began showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Telangana has reported 62 more Coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, with this the overall number of positive cases in the state rose to 334.

