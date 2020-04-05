HYDERABAD: Amid the 21- day nationwide lockdown effected to curb the spread of coronavirus, many educational institutions in India have commenced online classes for students to avoid disturbance in the academic schedule. They are using professionals and varied technological platforms to conduct these online classes.



Likewise, Sri Chaitanya and Narayana Educational Institutions here have started conducting online classes for Intermediate students. The institutes have also started offering classes for entrance tests such as NEET, EAMCET and JEE for the students from Saturday to help them in their preparations.



Assignments, solutions, audio lectures, and videos are being sent to the students directly via apps. The institutes are streaming more than 10,000 live online across the country.



In an official statement, Narayana group stated that, "In order to ensure that students of Narayana continue to learn at home in safety even during lockdown period, we have launched online classes, tests through deep learning apps, nLearn and Narayana online test series."



"The director of the institute is monitoring the teachers the teachers tutoring various subjects. In fact, millions of students are accessing the institute's web portal and are able to keep a tab on their progress," Sri Chaitanya Group said in an official statement.



Another prominent intermediate college in the city - PAGE is also using a popular enterprise video communications system for conducting video and webinar session for their student, which commenced from the 1st of April so that the students do not suffer in their academic schedules.

