HYDERABAD: Telangana's cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao has appreciated a farmer who donated Rs 50,000 to support Telangana government's initiatives to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

At a time when farmers across the country are staring at huge losses due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown, a small farmer Mora Hanmandlu of Adilabad district, who owns four-and-a-half acres of land, decided to donate a part of the money he earned from his crop.

"I have been reading in newspapers about coronavirus and how the lockdown has been affecting people. I know that the unprecedented move has stung millions of poor in the country. So, I decided to donate some money for the relief work," he said.

Hanmandlu said he had a good crop yield this year and recently received money from the same. On a suggestion by his son that they should make a contribution, he decided to donate Rs 50,000.

