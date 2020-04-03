HYDERABAD: Telangana's cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao has appreciated a farmer who donated Rs 50,000 to support Telangana government's initiatives to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
At a time when farmers across the country are staring at huge losses due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown, a small farmer Mora Hanmandlu of Adilabad district, who owns four-and-a-half acres of land, decided to donate a part of the money he earned from his crop.
"I have been reading in newspapers about coronavirus and how the lockdown has been affecting people. I know that the unprecedented move has stung millions of poor in the country. So, I decided to donate some money for the relief work," he said.
Hanmandlu said he had a good crop yield this year and recently received money from the same. On a suggestion by his son that they should make a contribution, he decided to donate Rs 50,000.
Top leaders, corporate, businessmen, prominent personalities from various walks of life and many from the middle class have been donating to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. IANS
