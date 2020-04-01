HYDERABAD: All the 633 delivery post offices in Telangana that were shut due to the nationwide 21-day COVID-19 lockdown, resumed operations from Tuesday. The remaining 4,967 branch post offices reopened from Wednesday, April 1.

Apart from the usual postal services, the Department of Posts has also tied up with Agriculture Department, for facilitating mobile vegetable markets for the people of Hyderabad. Arrangements were also being made for disbursement of Aasara Pensions to over 22 lakh Aasara beneficiaries.

The postal department announced that, they will also handle some of the extra services like deposits, withdrawals and balance inquiry, along with the facilities of booking speed post, eMO, Registered posts and parcels.

It further made it clear that there might be delay in services as the road transport, railways and flights services were completely shut down.

Even during the period of lockdown the postal authorities ensured delivery of 4,400 bags and 5,525 examination parcels relating to SSC/Intermediate Boards and these articles were handed over to respective Evaluation Centres in coordination with the concerned officials of Education Department.

