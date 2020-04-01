Hyderabad: The junior doctors here at Niloufer hospital called of the protest plan after the state Health Minister Etela Rajendar's intervension. The boycott was over the lack of personal protective equipements and N-95 masks.

According to reports, the doctors were supposed to go on the protest from today, but they have withdrawn the plan.

Health Minister told junior doctors to approach his office directly if they find shortage of protective gear and masks in teaching hospital.

Nearly 20 doctors and teaching faculty went into isolation after a three-year-old boy undergoing treatment at Niloufer Hospital teusted positive to coronavirus. Many of them have undergkone test and their reports out negative giving a much relief to the medical fraternity.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana have reached very close to 100 mark after the state reported 15 fresh cases on Tuesday.

