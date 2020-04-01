HYDERABAD: The Telangana Police had arrested a gang of 5 bike thieves on Wednesday. They had also seized 5 motorcycles from the place of arrest.

According to the police, the five thieves Mohd Aamir Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohd Mohsin Shareef, Asan Bin Mohammed and Zaki Khan have been friends. They have been involved in a series of bike robberies in the state.

All the five have previously been caught for stealing bikes. They usually go to empty parking lots and use a bunch of duplicate keys to get the bike running. The police also said that they had been involved in 6 bike theft cases till now.

Police had produced them before the court for remand in judicial custody.

