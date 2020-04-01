HYDERABAD: The residents of Kendriya Vihar Phase-3 here at Sun City here, kick-started their 9th day of nationwide lockdown on a 'happy and relieved' note after the mobile vegetable marts reached their gated community.



The Telangana government introduced 'Mobile Rythu Bazaars' across the state capital amid the lockdown to ensure vegetable and fruit supply to people in the city. This initiative is a combined effort between the state's agriculture, marketing departments, and the GHMC.



This concept is helping the citizens of Hyderabad to stay indoors as the vegetable laden mini-trucks are approaching them directly minimizing the risk of people coming outdoors. These trucks will travel across the cities along prescribed routes and set up their stalls as per schedule and timings.



The mini-truck reached the community at around 9 am on Wednesday morning. The community residents amid COVID-19 scare took all the important precautionary measures like social distancing, hand sanitising and wearing masks.



Not only the residents, even the mobile shopkeepers were seen following the preventive steps like wearing masks and gloves while selling the vegetables.



Always remember, 'Prevention is better than cure'! Your health is in your hands! Follow precautions, stay safe, and avoid the virus attack!