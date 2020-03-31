HYDERABAD: As liquor shops across the country are shut due to the nationwide 21-day COVID-19 lockdown, the city’s Mental hospital at Erragadda has admitted several alcoholics who were experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms, due to lack of liquor.

Family members of these alcohol addicts are worried about their strange behavior are taking them to the Government Mental Hospital. Patients of such kinds have been increasing at the hospital. On March 28, 16 cases were reported, on March 29 another 16 cases were reported and on March 30 over 90 patients were admitted at the hospital.

Speaking about the current situation, Hospital Superintendent Uma Shankar said more than 100 such cases have been reported till now. Most common withdrawal symptoms among these patients include lack of sleep, restlessness, headache and cold sweats.

Also Read: Telangana Faces Uphill Task Identifying Nizamuddin Markaz Returnees From Delhi