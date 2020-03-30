HYDERABAD: As part of his 'Mann Ki Baat’ nationwide radio broadcast on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the medical staff of Gandhi Government Hospital in Hyderabad. He also took this opportunity to speak to people about the services being rendered by Gandhi hospital’s doctors besides throwing light on fears and misconceptions over the virus.

And one of them was Ram Gampa Teja. The man was not a random selection to be able to speak to the PM directly and it was indeed for a very relevant reason. Teja, was the first from Telangana to have been cured of the dreaded Coronavirus, which has killed thousands globally and forced half of the world into a lockdown.

True to the name of Modi’s pet programme ‘Mann Ki Baath’, Teja gave a graphic narration of his experience from the time he contracted the virus and confirmed as a COVID-19 case to the time he was declared safe and discharged from the hospital.

Ram Gampa Teja told the prime minister that he is an IT professional who had recently returned from Dubai. Post his return from abroad, he began to suffer from high fever. As subsequent tests revealed, he tested positive for Coronavirus. The techie was immediately admitted to the Gandhi Government Hospital in Hyderabad. As destiny would have it, he was cured of the disease within days and eventually discharged.

Teja told the prime minister that he was initially very scared and was unable to even believe the reports which declared him as a COVID-19 patient. By then, there were only two or three people in the entire country who got infected with the virus at that time. After his hospitalisation, he was moved to quarantine, where he gradually started gaining immunity and strength to fight against the virus.

Teja had a special word of appreciation for the doctors and medical staff of Gandhi Hospital, telling the PM that his recovery was possible, largely because of them, who gave him hope and instilled confidence during his traumatic experience. He started feeling better by each passing day and also heaved a sigh of relief on knowing that none of his family members were infected.

The techie said: "Even after I was discharged, the doctors advised me to stay self-isolation for another 14 days to avoid even the remotest of a possibility of virus transmitting to others." He said that under quarantine, he never felt like being in jail. “Everyone should understand, self-isolation is a good practice, not only for the infected person but also for the family. He advised people to immediately get tested for COVID-19, if they begin to see any of the virus symptoms.

Teja concluded saying that, he became healthy and now can live a normal life again, of course, by strictly following the instructions given by doctors.

Another man, who is being treated at Gandhi hospital's corona Isolation ward, has also shared his experiences with people through social media. He said he was from UK, and got admitted to Gandhi hospital by dialing 104, after he had suspected symptoms of the virus. He said that it was 13 days since he joined the isolation ward and gave his thumbs up to the facilities in the isolation ward and the quality of medical services and the medical staff, who he said, took good care of him.

