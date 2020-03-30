HYDERABAD: The burial of the man from Hyderabad who died due to COVID-19 was done under medical supervision with no family members around as they are all asked to be under home quarantine.

The 74-year-old man was the first person in the state to have died due to the highly infectious disease on Saturday. His samples taken after his death was tested positive.

He was buried at a place in the presence of health workers and no family members around on Saturday.

According to guidelines for the 21-day nationwide lockdown, not more than 20 persons are allowed for funerals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a nationwide shutdown in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 cases from March 25 onwards.

The number of infected persons in Telangana has risen to 70 with three testing positive with the infection on Sunday. In India

COVID-19 has killed 29, and infected 1,000.

Also Read: Eat Chicken, Eggs And Citrus Fruits: KCR