HYDERABAD: Telangana has reported its first coronavirus death on Friday. The paitient was said to be a 74-year-old resident of Qutbullapur who died at a private hospital, and was later discovered positive. State Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender confirmed him to be a COVID-19 death. He had recently traveled to Delhi along with his family and fell sick on his return. He was then admitted to a private hospital.

The Health Minister said that his body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital and the screening confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive. Four members of his family also tested positive for COVID-19 after having them tested as well.

Earlier today, the Health Minister also announced that 6 members of a same family in old city had been confirmed with the virus. The Minister said that all the six members came in contact with a person who had a recent travel history.

The minister had visited the Gachibowli stadium on Saturday to look into the arrangements for the conversion of the stadium into an isolation center. Speaking to the media, the Minister said, "The state government is making all the necessary efforts to arrange for an Isolation center, which can provide medical services to over 1500 patients on 13 floors at the Gachibowli Stadium."

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India now stands at 873.

