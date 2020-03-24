HYDERABAD: Telangana government is taking all possible precautionary measures as the numbers of COVID-19 are shooting up. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with GHMC officials and instructed them to sanitise the Hyderabad city.



GHMC has taken up spraying of Sodium Hypochlorite solution - "outdoors only" across the city. According to reports, six machines have been pressed into service in different parts of the city.



The state officials have also declared a complete lockdown till March 31st to fight spread of deadly pandemic. People have been asked to stay indoors to avoid the attack of virus as the state is already on high alert due to first local transmission case.



Confirmed cases have reached almost 500-mark in the country with 10 fatalities so far.

