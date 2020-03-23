HYDERABAD: People across the Telangana state have been asked to completely go on lockdown in their homes till March 31, as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19. Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy even warned that criminal cases will be registered against those who violated the lockdown rules. He even added that strict action would be taken if anyone violated the rules.

Now let us have a look at the list of things which remains open on lockdown.

1) The state government has stopped all the public transport services like Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Metro trains, Setwin buses, Auto, Taxis services.

2) The government also suspended interstate bus and transport services even from private operators, except the vehicles which transport essential commodities.

3) The government also postponed the SSC, University exams, JEE exams while all other examinations have been deferred till March 31.

4) All Educational institutions including colleges, schools have been closed.

5) The state government even closed Anganwadi Centres and has taken the list of pregnant women to provide all the medical facilities to them at home.

6) All the commercial business, IT and other offices have been closed, except pharmaceutical which requires continues production.

7) Shopping malls, Cinema Halls, pubs and Amusement parks have been closed.

List of Essential services that are kept open:

1) Hospitals, Media (Print and Electronic), Pharmaceuticals units

2)The government also allowed the operations of Banks and ATMs, to avoid the financial crisis to people.

3) Telangana government also allowed the functioning of Information Technology Enabled Services like IT, telecom, and other internet Services which enables the people to work from home.

4) The government allows the vehicles which transport the essential commodities into the state.

5) The government allows the supermarkets and Rythu Bazaars which sale the food items like groceries.

6) Petrol bunks and all the security-related offices.

