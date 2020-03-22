Hyderabad: Amid the coronavirus scare and it's increasing numbers across the nation, it has become really important to spread more and more awareness among the citizens. In the view of this, a month-long awareness the campaign, to educate the general public regarding the pandemic, has been launched by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Helping Hand Foundation, in partnership with the Telangana health authorities.

According to reports, the campaign is being conducted at hospitals, bus stops, railway stations and other public places.

Speaking to a national daily, Naresh, volunteer, Helping Hand Foundation said, “We along with Telangana health authorities have started this awareness programme a few days back. We are letting people know the precautionary measures to be taken and the way to use masks.”

“We are making people aware of the symptoms of COVID-19 such as cold, dry cough, breathing problem, headaches. This campaign will continue for one month and our motto is to educate the public and ensure that they are protected from coronavirus,” he added.

A total of 21 confirmed cases have been reported in Telangana so far as per reports. Numbers crossed 370 across the country with a total of six deaths in various states.

Also Read: RGV Asks Police To Stop This Buffoonery: Corona Handwash Video