Hyderabad: Even as many major malls in the city are wearing a deserted look, Galleria Mall in Punjagutta is in the news in the midst of Coronavirus scare. A fresh Coronavirus alert from the Telangana health authorities about the visit of a COVID-19 suspect to the mall on March 11 has caused all the commotion.

The authorities claim that a person from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh visited the popular mall on March 11 and that he was suspected to be infected with the dreaded virus.

Fearing the possibility of the infection’s further spread within the mall, the authorities have quickly swung into remedial action. They urged all those who had paid a visit to the mall on March 11 to immediately go for a self-quarantine and enroll for a precautionary health checkup.

Those who visited the mall on March 11 can also use the government helpline number 104 for any kind of assistance or queries.

As the number of COVID-19 infected persons is slowly rising in Telangana and across the country, the KCR-government has recently ordered the shutdown of all the malls, theatres, educational institutions and other commercial complexes as a preventive step.

