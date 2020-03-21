HYDERABAD: The first primary contact Coronavirus case has been reported in Telangana even as the overall number of COVID-19 positive patients in the State rose to 21 on Saturday March 21. This is the first ever case where a person from within the state has contacted the virus from another already affected person. In the other cases recorded so far, the affected persons were either foreigners or those who returned to the state from abroad, thus carrying the virus with them.

It is reported that the person has been infected with virus through patient number 14 (P14). Of the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state, 18 are undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital where their health condition is said to be stable. One more person was discharged from the hospital after he recovered fully from the deadly virus on March 13.

On the other hand, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has advised people of the state to voluntarily follow the 'Janata curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 22, to prevent further spread of COVID-19 disease in the state.

CM KCR even called for a 24-hour shutdown in the state from 6 AM on March 22 to 6 AM March 23.

