HYDERABAD: Telangana has registered sixth positive case of deadly coronavirus, on Wednesday, March 18. A person with a travel history from the UK is tested positive for the novel COVID-19 virus.

On the other hand, the number of coronavirus cases across the country has reached 131, and 1,98,155 worldwide. The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state governments and central government have taken a number of key decisions over the preventive measures to stop the further spreading of coronavirus in the country. Scientists all over the world are also experimenting to find the vaccine to cure the virus.

