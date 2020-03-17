TIRUPATI: A Hyderabad-based devotee donated Rs 1.11 crore to the Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala with a request to use the fund for a TTD run health services scheme, a temple official said on Monday.

The devotee B. Sudhakar Reddy, hailing from Hyderabad, after offering prayers with his family at the hill temple, handed over the DD for the amount to TTD Executive Officer, Anil Kumar Singhal here.

He requested that the donation be used for the Sri Balaji Arogya Vara Prasadini Scheme, the official said.

The scheme was started three decades ago to accomplish the goal of making available sophisticated medical technology to every individual at a reasonable cost at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), a modern Super Speciality Hospital of TTD, the official added.

