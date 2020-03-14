HYDERABAD: The first coronavirus positive patient from Hyderabad, was discharged on Friday night from Gandhi Hospital after he was fully recovered and tested negative from Covid-19 virus. The doctors advised him to stay in Home isolation for at least 14 days.

He is a 24-year-old software engineer in a Bengaluru firm. He went on a business trip to Dubai on February 17 and came back to Hyderabad from Bengaluru in a bus on February 22. He was admitted in Gandhi Hospital on March 1, and tested positive on March 2. After which he has undergone treatment for 9 days.

The doctors tested his samples twice before discharging him from the hospital, the samples came negative for the Covid-19 virus. He returned to his home in Secunderabad.

Also Read: Telangana: Power Tariff Hike Soon Says CM KCR