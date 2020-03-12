HYDERABAD: A court here on Wednesday dismissed the bail application of Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, who was arrested in connection with "illegal" use of a drone to film a building here, which he had alleged belonged to a state minister and built in violation of rules.

Revanth Reddy, Congress Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri, surrendered before police on March 5 and was subsequently arrested and sent to remand for 14 days. According to police, he was arrested in connection with a case registered for various offences under the Indian Penal Code including disobedience to order promulgated by public servant and under the Aircraft Act.

Six other people, including a drone operator, who were arrested on March 4 in connection with the same case and remanded to judicial custody were granted bail on March 7.

After hearing arguments on the bail plea, the IX Metropolitan Magistrate court at Kukatpally, on Wednesday dismissed his petition, a senior police official said. Police opposed the bail application, saying being an influential person he could tamper with evidence. Besides, he was facing some other cases and prisoner transit warrants were pending in a few of them.

Revanth Reddy had earlier displayed some pictures of the building, claiming that it was a farmhouse built in violation of rules by IT Minister KT Rama Rao, a charge denied by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Police personnel were deployed at Revanth’s residence and asked the family members not to come out from the house to prevent any kind of untowards incidents after the news of his bail petition being rejected came out.

