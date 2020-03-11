Hyderabad: After nearly 14 days of isolation and treatment here at Gandhi Hospital, the first Covid-19 positive patient, a software employee is on his way to recovery and is expected to be discharged soon.

A techie who had a travel history to Dubai was tested positive for novel coronavirus a few days ago. The 24-year-old man was in Dubai last month and worked with people from Hong Kong where he is suspected to have contracted the virus. From Dubai, he had returned to Bengaluru before travelling to Hyderabad in a bus.The software professional was the first confirmed case of the virus in Telangana.

According to the guidelines of Health Minsitry, the patient who is tested positive for the virus had to test negative twice to get discharged from the hospital.

As per reports, the software employee tested negative for the virus on Monday and officials collected his samples to test it for the second time.

Speaking to a daily the Telangana Health Minsiter Etela Rajender said, “We have collected samples for the second time and once he tests negative, he will be discharged in coming days. At present, there are no Covid-19 positive patients in Telangana but we are preparing ourselves for all kinds of eventualities."

Apart from Gandhi Hospital, various measures also being taken for the testing of COVID-19 at Osmania Hospital and isolations wards are also being set up. Recenlty the Health Minister has also instructed the health officials to screen all the foriegn passengers at Hyderabad international airport.

“We have decided to screen all passengers coming from foreign countries at the international airport. Those without symptoms will be kept under home isolation and those with symptoms will be admitted to hospitals,” Rajender said to the daily.

