HYDERABAD: Amrutha, the wife of the slain Dalit boy P Pranay, who went to the graveyard to see her father's body amidst high police security, had to return immediately after the situation turned tense at the location on Monday. The relatives and locals of T Maruthi Rao who saw her attempting to come near the pyre started shouting at her and raised slogans - 'Amrutha Go Back'. Sensing the situation turning hostile the police immediately whisked her back into the police vehicle and left. She sought police protection along with Pranay's family, to see her father's body and console her mother, but was unsuccessful in getting a last glimpse.

Meanwhile preliminary post mortem report issued today stated that the Telangana businessman T Maruti Rao (who was accused of murdering his son-in-law Pranay in a case of honour killing), committed suicide by consuming poison at Khairatabad.

Reports confirm that he consumed Vadas laced with poison the night before, which caused his death. Once the visceral analysis is done the forensic team will get to know what kind of poison he would have consumed.

Maruthi Rao was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a room at Arya Vysya Bhavan in Khairatabad on Sunday. He had checked into the room on Saturday night and is suspected to have consumed poison. The guest house staff noticed the man lying unconscious on Sunday morning and alerted the police.

Later, the body was shifted to the government-run Osmania hospital for autopsy. Maruti Rao, who belongs to an upper caste, had got his son-in-law Perumalla Pranay Kumar murdered by hired killers as he was against the marriage of his daughter with the Dalit boy. The 24-year-old man was hacked to death by hired killer Subash Sharma in public view when he, his wife Amrutha and mother were coming out of a private hospital in Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district on September 14, 2018. Amrutha was pregnant at the time.

The sensational murder was caught on CCTV camera. In June last year, the police had filed a charge sheet against him, and seven others. Apparently he had struck a deal to kill Pranay for Rs 1 crore. The accused include Asghar Ali, who was earlier acquitted of terror charges, his associate Mohammad Abdul Bari, Subash Sharma, the hired assassin from Bihar, Maruthi Rao's brother Sravan Kumar and his driver, Samudrala Shiva.

Amrutha and Pranay were childhood friends and they got married at the Arya Samaj in Hyderabad in 2018 against the wishes of her parents. After the murder of her husband, Amrutha vowed never to go back to her parents and continued to live with her in-laws. In January last year, Amrutha delivered a baby boy and named him Nishan Pranay. Her in-laws Perumalla Balaswamy and his wife are yet to come to terms with his death.

Also Read: Amrutha Marks Pranay’s First Birth Anniversary With Baby

Maruthi Rao, was in jail for seven months and was out on bail on April 28th last year. He had again came under police scanner after body of an unidentified man was found in a shed belonging to him in Miryalaguda, Telangana, on February 29th.

Reports say that he was trying to heal his relations with Amrutha but she was unwilling to make things better. There were reports that he was also writing a will and wanted Amrutha to come and stay with him but there was no positive response from her side. He also got back to working in his business and was speaking to lawyers about the case. There were reports that he has written a will where he had written his property in the name of his wife Girija, his brother Sravan and a Trust, and had it registered as well.

After coming back from jail he is said to have changed his mind and nullified the will and this was also confirmed by his brother. Police are also investigating this aspect and whether any fresh will was written.

But no one expected that he would commit suicide and it is said that he had taken this ghastly step as he was unable to take the pressure. The case and the unidentified body in his land, also for the shame that he had to undergo after Armutha left home and married Pranay seemed too much for him to handle.

It is said that he had left a note, which was purportedly found in the room where he committed suicide asking his wife Girija for forgiveness and he asked Amrutha to come home.

Also Read: Maruti Rao, Accused In Pranay Murder Died