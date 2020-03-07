HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police along with SHE Teams organised a 5K & 2K SHE Run at Charminar on Friday. This was conducted as part of the SHE Teams completing five years since its inception by the Telangana State government for women safety. The run aimed at creating awareness among women in utilising the services of SHE teams in view of the International Women’s Day.
Around 2,000 women took part in the 5K and 2K runs. DGP M Mahendar Reddy and Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali attended this event.
Speaking at the event the Home Minister appreciated the efforts of Telangana police and said that they should take strict action against persons involved in harassing women. He even added that government has set up Bharosa Centres for aiding women in distress.