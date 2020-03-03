HYDERABAD: Telugu actress and producerCharmee Kaur faced flak from netizens for making insensitive comments in a TikTok video after Telangana and Delhi reported their first coronavirus positive cases, on Monday.

"All the best guys. You know why because coronavirus has arrived in Delhi and Telangana. That's what I have heard and that's what in the news. All the best guys, coronavirus has arrived," she said in TikTok video before signing off with laughter.

The video went viral on social media platforms with netizens slamming her for being insensitive on the threat from deadly virus. "She must be thinking it is a name of an ice cream," tweeted a social activist, who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Monday with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 after her return from Bangkok.

Some social media users advised Charmee to see a psychiatrist. She later deleted the controversial video from video sharing platform and also apologised on Twitter.