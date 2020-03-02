HYDERABAD: A depressed man committed suicide by jumping off a flyover at LB Nagar Ring Road in Hyderabad at midnight on Sunday, February 01.

The deceased has been identified as Narender Goud who hails from Rangareddy district. According to reports, the man has taken the extreme step after being frustrated by family problems and financial hardship.

Police reached the spot after being informed about the incident and shifted Narender's body to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Police registered a case, and are enquiring with the deceased family members. Further details are awaited.

